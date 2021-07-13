Upcoming NieR Automata Steam Patch Packs Various New Visual Features, Including Fidelity FX CAS Support, 60FPS Cutscenes, Global Illumination and More

An inbound NieR Automata Steam patch will pack various new visual features alongside bug fixes.

Back in April of this year, Square Enix finally announced an upgrade patch for the troubled PC version. After this announcement, things went silent once again – until today.

On Steam, Square Enix has now confirmed that a new patch for the title will be arriving later this week on July 15th.

This new Steam patch will pack several new visual features, including Fidelity FX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) support in order to sharpen images. In addition, the patch introduces 60FPS cutscenes, borderless video settings, and 4K UI textures. In addition, the new Steam update packs a new “Global illumination” feature alongside adjustments to anti-aliasing and Ambient occlusion/ bloom.

We’ve included the official release notes for this long-awaited patch down below:

NieR Automata Steam Patch July 15th Release Notes ▼ Changes made Borderless Video Settings Borderless video settings have been implemented.

Fidelity FX A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.

HDR The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.

Anti-aliasing Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality

UI textures (4K) Approximately 270 UI textures for icons, backdrops and UI elements etc. now support 4K resolutions.

Cut scenes The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cut scenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

Global illumination A new “Global illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.

Ambient occlusion/ bloom The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game’s resolution.

▼ Bug fixes It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.

The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a game pad controller.

The frame rate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings.

Other stability-related fixes have also been implemented.

NieR: Automata is available globally now for PC and consoles.