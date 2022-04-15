Upcoming Mac mini to Come in Two Variants With an M2 and M2 Pro Chip

Apple's transition to its custom silicon is almost complete as we await new Macs with upgraded internals. The company recently launched its new Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra chip, the most powerful chip in a Mac to date. However, we are expecting Apple to launch an upgraded M2 series of chips in Macs later this year. According to a new report, Apple is testing at least nine new Mac models with four different variants of the M2 chip. Moreover, a new Mac mini is also in the works which will feature an M2 chip and the M2 Pro chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Testing a Plethora of New Macs, Including Two Variants of the Mac mini With an M2 and M2 Pro Chip

As mentioned earlier, Apple is working on four different variants of the M2 chip. The baseline M2 chip will feature an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The M2 Max is reported to feature a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU coupled with 64GB of memory. The report suggests that Apple's forthcoming Mac mini will come in two configuration options - M2 and M2 Pro models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also mentions that Apple is also testing a new Mac mini model with an M1 Max chip.

If Apple goes ahead with its plan to equip the Mac mini with an M2 Max chip, it would make the Mac Studio redundant. Henceforth, we can presume that the company will stick with the M2 and M2 Pro chips. We have previously heard that the Mac mini will come with a new design but no concrete details are available at this point. Apple's transition to its custom silicon is almost complete. If Apple sees fit to launch the new Mac Pro sometime this year, we might see the company move away from Intel entirely.

