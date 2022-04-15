Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets for Updated MacBook Pro Models to Offer up to 12-Core, 38-Core GPU, Same Unified RAM Option

Apple’s updated MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes will feature the company’s new and improved M2 Pro and M2 Max, serving as the direct successor to last year’s M1 Pro and M1 Max. According to specifications shared in the latest report, the new silicon will receive a sizable upgrade.

The M1 Max Can Currently Be Spec’d out With a 10-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, so the M2 Max Will Provide a Nice Bump in Cores

Just like the M2, which is said to be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, the M2 Pro and M2 Max expected to be found in updated MacBook Pro models, will likely be fabricated on the same manufacturing process. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman provided some insight on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, stating that the new models will feature the codename J414, and J416, respectively.

“A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips, codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model, according to the logs. It will also have 64 gigabytes of memory. A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, codenamed J416. The 16-inch MacBook Pro’s M2 Max will have the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.”

Gurman provided no specification details on the M2 Pro but stated that the M2 Max will see an increase in CPU and GPU cores compared to the M1, Max. To recap, users can configure the 2021 MacBook Pro models with an M1 Max with up to a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, so a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU option will deliver a nice performance uplift. Since the upcoming Apple Silicon will be mass produced on an improved architecture, we should expect better battery life from the two SoCs, despite the increase in cores.

We have yet to hear how many cores the M2 Pro will have, though. Additionally, Gurman did not provide information as to how many performance and efficiency cores will be present in the M2 Max. The M1 Max with a 10-core CPU had eight performance cores, and two focused on energy efficiency, so while the following information is yet to be confirmed, the 12-core M2 Max could have 10 performance cores and two power-efficient ones.

As for the unified RAM, Apple is said to keep the maximum value the same as the 2021 models, up to 64GB, which is more than enough to run demanding applications and multiple programs in unison. Since the Apple Silicon gets an update every 18 months, it is likely that we will see these M2 Pro and M2 Max options sometime in 2023. Other than that, we do not believe Apple will bring any significant design changes to the updated MacBook Pro models, and an overhaul is not expected for many years.

News Source: Bloomberg