Upcoming Gran Turismo 7 Update Will Celebrate Series’ 25th Anniversary; Updated World Map and Increased Sport Mode Rewards

An upcoming Gran Turismo 7 update will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Gran Turismo series.

The anniversary celebration was announced on the official PlayStation Blog just now. To celebrate this milestone, players will get access to limited-timed challenges, in-game credit rewards, and more. The upcoming update for GT7 will add four new banners to the World Map of the game for a limited time. We’ve included the details for these new banners alongside the increased Sport mode rewards during the celebration down below:

From November 24 to 27 The World Series banner gives more information about the World Finals and enables you to watch the streams.

to 27 From November 17 to 27 The Bonus Campaign is for predicting the winners of the three Championships right up to the moment the broadcast starts for your chance to win credits. You can win 1 million in-game Credit (Cr.) for each event guessed correctly You can only choose once for each event, so be sure you pick your winner of choice

From November 25 to December 5 The Viewer’s Campaign is to reward anyone watching our streams live each day via an online quiz mechanism. Watch the World Final and answer quiz questions to get early access to the Ferrari Vision GT and other in-game items Entry will be open on each day for 24-hours from the start of the broadcast Entry Period Day 1 – Friday, November 25 at 8:00am PT to Saturday, November 26 at 8:00am PT Prize – 1 Million in-game credit (Cr.) Day 2 – Saturday, November 26 at 8:00am PT to Sunday, November 27 at 8:00am PT Prize – Special parts ticket (large) Day 3 – Sunday, November 27 at 8:00am PT to Monday, November 28 at 8:00am PT Prize – Engine Swap ticket Day 4 – Monday, November 28 at 8:00am PT to Tuesday, November 29 at 8:00am PT Ferrari Vision GT Gift Item Distribution Day 1 to 3 gifts to be distributed as gift items on Wednesday, November 30 Day 4 gift: Ferrari Vision GT to be distributed as gift item on December 15

From November 25 to January 3 The Gran Turismo 25 th Anniversary banner gives access to special races with increased points. (See schedule in-game) The special Red Bull X2019 25 th Anniversary livery car will be presented by simply participating in the event!



Word Final Celebration – Increase Rewards Campaign

For a limited time (from November 24 to December 5), there will be increased rewards for each race in Sport Mode!

Daily Races From November 24 to December 5 Daily Race A will feature a race similar to the World Final Within this period, the credit rewards for applicable events will be 5x more than usual

Online Time Trials From November 24 to December 5 Complete recreation of World Final races to be held as a time trial event Within this period, credit rewards for applicable events will be 2x more than usual

Point Races Round 1: From November 24 to 27 Round 2: From December 1 to 4 Complete recreation of World Final races Within this period, credit rewards for applicable events will be 10x more than usual



Gran Turismo 7 is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.