New Gran Turismo 7 Update to Add Toyota GR010 Hypercar and GoPro Rampage 1970 Camaro – Rumor
A new Gran Turismo 7 update will be deployed in the coming days, series creator, Kazunori Yamauchi, has confirmed.
Yamauchi took to Twitter to announce the upcoming update via his traditional “silhouette” image featuring several upcoming cars. No additional details about the new cars were provided just yet, but as discovered by GTPlanet, it’s likely that the Toyota GR010 Hypercar and GoPro Rampage 1970 Camaro are among the new cars being added to the latest Gran Turismo entry. The other car in the image is somewhat harder to discern, but based on the shape, a C3-generation Corvette appears to be a good guess. At least, that’s what GTPlanet believes.
Update is coming next week.
来週、アップデート来ます。 #GT7 #GranTurismo7 pic.twitter.com/nFPkf0QBP2
— 山内 一典 (@Kaz_Yamauchi) May 21, 2022
Alongside the above-mentioned new cars, this new update will likely also contain various fixes, and possibly some new tracks, scapes, and World Circuits.
No actual release date for this new update has been shared just yet, but it could arrive as early as tomorrow. It should be noted, however, that updates for Gran Turismo games have no specific day that they are rolled out.
Gran Turismo 7 is available now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Here’s what our very own Chris Wray had to say about the racer in his (updated) review:
Gran Turismo 7 is an excellent game. It looks fantastic, with features like the photo and scapes modes, making the game look eerily photo-realistic. On the track, racing is top-notch. Every car feels unique; every change in the garage and every decision on the track matters. However, it doesn't mean there aren't issues. Always online requirements have failed me numerous times and lost progress when the servers have died; this is before launch. In addition to this, there's just a looming issue of time; the game doesn't value your time with the campaign (cafe menus), having it move at a glacially slow pace at best. Also, the soundtrack is atrocious. Still, whatever faults I find, they are far outweighed by overwhelming positives.
