Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.18 Has Been Rolled Out for PS5 and PS4; Patch Notes Inside

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 6, 2022
Gran Turismo 7 update 1.18

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.18 has just been deployed for PS5 and PS4. Here’s what it does.

The update is a minor one and doesn’t add any new content. Instead, it addresses various issues that have been reported, including an issue with save data where data would not be properly loaded from the server when playing on a console with no 'Gran Turismo 7' save data stored on it, or if multiple consoles were used. In addition, this new patch includes some fixes with music replay, GT auto brake colors, and the Logitech G923 steering wheel.

As always, there are also some unspecified fixes for issues. Check out the official release notes for this update down below.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.18 Release Notes PS5/PS4

Improvements and Adjustments

Car Settings

- Fixed an issue wherein after changing to a specific gear ratio, the adjustable range and set value of the gear ratio would change each time the settings were opened.

Music Replay

- Fixed an issue wherein the game would crash if the Honda Sports VGT was the camera target in Music Replay.

GT Auto

- Fixed an issue wherein the colour of the brake calipers could not be changed if body paint was applied to a car equipped with the following tuning parts in the [Livery Editor]:

・ Racing Brake Kit (Slotted Discs)

・ Racing Brake Kit (Drilled Discs)

・ Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit

- Fixed an issue wherein the colour of the brake calipers would change when body paint was applied to the following cars in the [Livery Editor]:

・ Alpine Vision Gran Turismo

・ Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo

・ Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo

・ Mini Clubman Vision Gran Turismo

・ Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND

・ Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo

Save Data

- Fixed an issue wherein the save data would not load correctly from the server if playing on a console with no 'Gran Turismo 7' save data stored on it, or if multiple consoles were used.

Steering Controllers

- Fixed an issue wherein the steering angle would not reflect the player’s inputs on some cars when using the Logitech G923.

Café

- Fixed an issue wherein it was possible to receive multiple Tickets repeatedly from Extra Menus.

Circuit Experience

- Fixed an issue wherein the label above a car would not display correctly in a Circuit Experience replay.

Race

- Fixed an issue wherein the race would start with the Replay Camera when starting an offline race after spectating in a Lobby.

Others

- Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo 7 is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

