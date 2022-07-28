New GT7 Update 1.19 Adds Three New Cars, New Café Character Conversations, New World Circuits Events, and More

Polyphony Digital has deployed GT7 Update 1.19 for PS5 and PS4, adding new cars, world circuit events, new café character conversations, and more.

The new update adds a total of three new cars to the game, two of which (Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder '54’ and ‘Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 '84) can be purchased from ‘Legend Cars’ as of tomorrow. In addition, 20 sets of new character conversations have been added to the Café, which can be accessed by changing cars and speaking with characters in the café.

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.18 Has Been Rolled Out for PS5 and PS4; Patch Notes Inside

The new patch also adds new world circuits events alongside new scapes and new additions to the Race shop. You’ll find the full list of changes introduced with this update down below.

GT7 Update 1.19 PS5/PS4 Release Notes

1． Cars

- The following 3 new cars have been added:

・Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder '54

・Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 '84

・Porsche 918 Spyder '13

*The ‘Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder '54’ and ‘Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 '84’ will be purchasable from 'Legend Cars' from 29 July.

2．Cafe

- Added 20 sets of new conversations with the Characters appearing in the Café. These new conversations can be accessed by changing cars in 'Garage' and speaking with the Character that is in the Café

- In extra menus, cars which have not been obtained yet can be added or removed from the wishlist.

- The following 2 Menu Books have been added*

・Menu Book No. 43: ‘Enter the Neo Classical Challenge’ (Collector Level 33 and above)

・Menu Book No. 44: ‘Enter the Hyper Car Parade’ (Collector Level 35 and above)

- The following 2 Extra Menus have been added*

・Extra Menu No. 4: ‘Collection: Nissan Fairlady Z’ (Collector Level 29 and above)

・Extra Menu No. 5: ‘Collection: Dodge Viper’ (Collector Level 34 and above)

*The new Menu Books and Extra Menus will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 'Championship: World GT Series' and having watched the ending.

3．World Circuits

- The following new events have been added to 'World Circuits':

・Neoclassical Challenge

- Fuji International Speedway

- Red Bull Ring

- Willow Springs International Raceway

・Hyper Car Parade

- Kyoto Driving Park

- 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit

- Trial Mountain Circuit

*In order to play these new events, it is necessary to unlock and accept Menu Books No. 43 and No. 44.

4．Brand Central

- New Museum entries have been added for ‘Tesla’ in the Americas section, and ‘Radical’ in the Europe section.

5．Scapes

- The ‘Tomica Town’ and ‘Shizuoka Region’ locations have been added as featured Curations in Scapes.

6．GT Auto

- ‘Toyo Tires Proxes’ has been added to ‘Customize Cars’ > ‘Livery Editor’ > ‘Race Options’ > ‘Tire Stickers’.

7．Race

- Tires, power restrictors and ballast can now be purchased from the ‘Race Shop’ in the quick menu. The Race Shop is only available in the quick menu for Garage Car races. Additionally, the Race Shop can be accessed from the Lobby and Meeting Place quick menus. However, in Sport Mode it can only be accessed from the Race Details screen before entry.

8．Lobby / Meeting Place / Sport

- ‘Test Connection Quality’ function added to the Sport top page.

- According to the race event settings, the Balance of Performance (BoP) is now displayed as 3 variations: High-speed (H), Mid-speed (M) and Low-speed (L).

- Message templates are now supported in chat. Message templates can only be used in Lobby, Meeting Place and Sport modes. Please note that templates cannot be used in conjunction with free text input.

- The option to ‘Mute Chat messages’ has been added to the menu when selecting a user in the member list.

- User chat messages will now automatically be muted after being reported using the ‘Report user message’ function.

9．Custom Race / Lobby

- ‘Load Settings’ and ‘Save Settings’ functions have been added to the settings screen in Custom Race and Lobby modes. Up to 50 settings can be saved for each of the Custom Race and Lobby modes.

・Load Settings

- When loading settings from a different track, in Custom Race mode all settings except for the track, weather and time (both preset and custom weather) will be loaded. In Lobby mode all settings will be loaded.

- When using ‘Rival Selection’ > ‘Select from Garage’ in ‘Rival Settings’, if the car saved in the race settings no longer exists in the Garage, it wil be replaced by the car the player is currently driving.

・Save Settings

- As well as being able to save settings, it is possible to ‘Overwrite’ and ‘Delete’ previous settings from the new save button.

- Settings may be named using up to 32 characters.

- The save screen can also be accessed from ‘Lobby’ > ‘Quick Menu’ > ‘Race Settings’.

- The ‘Ghosting During Race’ option under ‘Custom Race’ > ‘Penalty Settings’ has now been removed.

10．Options

- ‘Storage Available’ and ‘Chat Function’ have been added to the Global tab.

・Storage Available: Shows the size of items saved on the console storage.

・Chat Function: Turns the chat function on/off in Lobbies and Online Races*

*With the Chat Function turned off, a yellow system message will be displayed in the chat history, but all messages both sent and received will be hidden.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1．Physics Simulation Mode

- Fixed an issue where setting Countersteering Assistance to ‘Strong’ produced excessive feedback on steering controllers with certain cars.

2．Steering Controllers

- On Logitech G923 Racing Wheels the control method for the maximum steering rotation has changed. Reaching the limit now produces a natural level of feedback. The maximum rotation will differ depending on the vehicle.

3．Cafe

- The initial position for the cursor when entering the Cafe is now set to the Menu Book icon on the far left.

4．My Page

- The Milestones section text for completing all bronze or all gold on Missions has been changed from a number to the stage name.

6．Showcase

- In My Library, the details screen for content that has not been shared yet has been changed to a lighter colour to make it easier to differentiate from content that has already been shared.

7．Licenses

- Fixed an issue where the player ghost would not appear after completing a full lap time attack on Super License stages ‘S-8 Autodromo de Interlagos’ and ‘S-10 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps’.

8．Wish List

- Wish lists for Brand Central, Legend Cars and Used Cars are now shown together.

9．Sound

- Fixed an issue where the horn sound would not play when performing an engine swap in ‘Garage’ > ‘Tuning Parts’.

10．GT Auto

- The correct car width will now show after installing a wide body kit under ‘Maintenance & Servicing’ > ‘Modify’. Please not that the Jeep Willys MB ’45 is unaffected by this change.

11．Lobby

- Fixed an issue in race settings where it was possible to adjust the ‘Initial Fuel’ after setting ‘Fuel Consumption Rate’ to off.

- Fixed an issue where the viewpoint could not be changed when selecting ‘Spectate’ after a race has started.

- On the ‘Spectate’ screen, after hiding the control panel with the cancel button, it will only reappear after pressing the confirm or cancel buttons.

- Under ‘Penalty Settings’, when ‘Ghosting During Race’ is set to ‘Strong’ the effect where cars are ghosted when colliding with other cars at excessive speeds now applies to all cars regardless of Driver Rating (DR).