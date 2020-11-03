Unreleased iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Cases Show Up in a Video

The iPhone 12 series brought along the iPhone 12 MagSafe leather cases, along with other cases, as well. This happened last month and so far, Apple has not released the cases to the public. We are aware of the fact that they exist, but based on the recently leaked video, we might be getting these cases sooner than we may have expected.

The video was shared by a Mackerkopf, and it shows the leather cases in three variants, and yes, they do come with the famous MagSafe magnets that we would want to see. Based on the size of the cases, they look like they are going to be for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12. This also gives us an idea of how small the iPhone 12 Mini is going to be.

Leaked Video Shows the MagSafe Leather Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, and 12 Mini

According to the leak, the covers are made out of high-quality leather, and the inside is lined with a suede-like material. The outside is a smooth surface, but with no slipping of any sort, and the MagSafe works just as intended. You can see the leaked video below.

As far as any other information is concerned, we have a reason to believe that these cases are going to go officially on sale on 6th November, later this month. The same day when Apple will make the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini available. At least that is what the logical step would be, in the first place.

As far as the pricing is concerned, we are not sure how much are they going to sell for and what other colour options will be available, but for now, we have to make do with the brown and black, which honestly, looks really good to be.

Are you looking forward to picking up one of the cases? Let us know what you think about this luxurious leather MagSafe case.