Menu
Company

DF: 120Hz VRR Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Patch 1.002 Highlights Unlocked PS5 GPU Power

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 29, 2022, 04:28 PM EDT
Legacy of Thieves Collection Patch 1.002

The recent Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Patch 1.002 shows the extra additional that the PS5 GPU has.

After several first-party and third-party titles already received VRR support on PS5,  Naughty Dog and Sony now silently rolled out the 1.002 update for the Legacy of Thieves Collection, adding VRR support for both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy as well.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
New Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 Update 1.002 Adds VRR Support

So how does the Legacy of Thieves Collection run with VRR on Sony’s current-gen console? Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry put the collection to the test with the new 1.002 patch installed, and the results are pretty impressive, offering a significant boost in performance for those with VRR-compatible displays while retaining visual fidelity. As mentioned by Digital Foundry in its analyses, following the release of this latest update, there are various display modes, but the modes with unlocked framerates show the additional power that the PS5 GPU has.

“The performance unlocked mode also offers high frame rates in excess of 100 FPS and comes paired with a 1440p resolution instead of 1080p. All things considered, it’s a pretty substantial upgrade over the Performance Plus mode”, Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie says.

You can check out Digital Foundry’s analysis below:

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes remastered versions of both 2016’s Uncharted 4 and 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The collection was released earlier this year, and is also coming to PC next month.

Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
DF: 120Hz VRR Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Patch 1.002 Highlights Unlocked PS5 GPU Power

In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.

Products mentioned in this post

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order