DF: 120Hz VRR Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Patch 1.002 Highlights Unlocked PS5 GPU Power

The recent Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Patch 1.002 shows the extra additional that the PS5 GPU has.

After several first-party and third-party titles already received VRR support on PS5, Naughty Dog and Sony now silently rolled out the 1.002 update for the Legacy of Thieves Collection, adding VRR support for both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy as well.

So how does the Legacy of Thieves Collection run with VRR on Sony’s current-gen console? Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry put the collection to the test with the new 1.002 patch installed, and the results are pretty impressive, offering a significant boost in performance for those with VRR-compatible displays while retaining visual fidelity. As mentioned by Digital Foundry in its analyses, following the release of this latest update, there are various display modes, but the modes with unlocked framerates show the additional power that the PS5 GPU has.

“The performance unlocked mode also offers high frame rates in excess of 100 FPS and comes paired with a 1440p resolution instead of 1080p. All things considered, it’s a pretty substantial upgrade over the Performance Plus mode”, Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie says.

You can check out Digital Foundry’s analysis below:

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection includes remastered versions of both 2016’s Uncharted 4 and 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The collection was released earlier this year, and is also coming to PC next month.

Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive.