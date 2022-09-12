New Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 Update 1.002 Adds VRR Support

Naughty Dog and Sony have deployed Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 update 1.002, which quietly adds support for VRR.

As with most of the PS5 game updates, patch notes aren’t shared on Sony’s next-gen console, but as spotted by Naughty Dog Central on Twitter, the new patch seemingly adds support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PlayStation 5. We checked whether the “Unlocked Framerate” option was already available in the Display settings before updating to the latest version and this wasn’t the case.

After downloading and installing the 1.002 patch, players will compatible displays will be able to toggle “Unlocked Framerate” on or off in both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Down below you’ll find screenshots of the settings menu before and after installing the new patch.

While this new feature might not be interesting for all players, we’re pretty sure that players with VRR-compatible displays will be delighted with this new option.

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection launched for PlayStation back in January of this year, and is reportedly arriving on PC next month. Still in doubt whether you should pick up this gem? Read our very own hands-on with the PS5 version.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a tasteful update to two great, but perhaps not quite classic, adventures. Whether this collection is for you will largely depend on your situation. Those who haven’t played either game probably won’t feel their $50 has been misplaced. Perhaps the folks best-served by this collection are those who bought Uncharted 4 on PS4 but skipped Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (based on sales numbers, a large number of people did that) – they’ll get the PS5 upgrade and essentially an all-new game they haven’t played for only $10. If you’ve already bought both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, the value of the PS5 resolution and performance upgrades are more debatable. In the end, it’s up to each thief to decide how to spend their fortune.