PS5 VRR Updates Now Live For Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, DMC5, RE Village, Spider-Man Remastered & Miles Morales

The PS5 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) updates have now been rolled out for various titles, including DMC5, Resident Evil Village, and Insomniac’s games.

Yesterday, out of the blue, Sony finally announced the arrival of the long-awaited PS5 VRR update. As confirmed by Sony, this new system update for Sony’s next-gen console will be deployed later this week, but patches to support the new feature for confirmed titles have already been released. At the moment of writing, VRR updates for the following games have been made available for download:

Sony Has Created a PlayStation Game Preservation Team, Senior Build Engineer Confirms

Resident Evil: Village

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

With updates now already being released for the above-mentioned titles, it isn’t ruled out that the PS5 VRR system update will be rolled out later today as well. Other titles that will soon be updated to support the Variable Refresh Rate on Sony’s console are Astro’s Playroom, CoD: Vanguard, CoD: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2, DIRT 5, Godfall, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Rainbow Six Siege, and Tribes of Midgard.

Down below we’ve included the official release notes for the new VRR updates for both Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man Remastered, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man Remastered Release Notes Update 1.007 New Features 120 Hz Display Mode (together with system settings) Reduces input latency Increases frame rate target of Fidelity graphics mode to 40 fps

Support for VRR via system settings When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, the frame rate is unlocked and varies based on gameplay

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios Spider-Man Miles Morales Release Notes Update 1.013 New Features 120 Hz Display Mode (together with system settings) Reduces input latency Increases frame rate target of Fidelity graphics mode to 40 fps

Support for VRR via system settings When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, unlocks frame rate to vary based on gameplay

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

Improvements to TAA upsample quality Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Release Notes Update 1.003 New Features Support for VRR via system settings

When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, unlocks frame rate to vary based on gameplay

Add 120 Hz Display Mode setting to New Game options, so you can turn it on before starting

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

Improvements to TAA upsample quality

Save files use frame captures for their icons

We’ll update you as soon as the new PlayStation 5 system update becomes available for download.