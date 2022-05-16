UE4 The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Now Offers Co-Op Play and it Looks Amazingly Fun

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake within Unreal Engine 4 now offers co-op play and it looks entertaining.

While various fans are already working on their own version of the game within Unreal Engine 5, others are still actively working on a remake in Unreal Engine 4, and it has to be said – this version is looking absolutely fantastic, and it looks fun to play as well.

Created by YouTuber 'CryZENx’, this N64-inspired fan recreation within Epic’s game engine now also supports co-op play. In the creator’s new video, we see Ocarina of Time co-op gameplay from the Kokiri Forest starting area right up to the game’s first boss in the Deku Tree - Parasitic Armored Arachnid: Gohma, also known as Queen Gohma.

Based on this video, co-op play works pretty well in this latest build of the Unreal Engine 4 remake. Co-op is a new addition to this fan remake, even more so considering the fact that both the official game and the recent unofficial PC port don’t support co-op play. Check out the video below:

To play this build online with co-op features, ‘CryZENx’ advises using an Xbox controller in addition to the Parsec application.

Those interested can download the UE4 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake from CryZENx’s Discord server right here.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998. The game is considered one of the best, if not THE best, Zelda game in the series and one of the best games ever created. A remastered 3D version of this all-time classic was released back in 2011 for the Nintendo 3DS. The game can now also be played on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo 64 library of games as part of the Switch Online Expansion Pack - Nintendo launched this premium tier of its Switch Online service late last year.