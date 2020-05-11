Ubisoft Confirms Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Running at 4K@30 on Xbox Series X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was by far the biggest game showcased (albeit briefly, which led to some fans complaining about the lack of proper gameplay) during last week's Inside Xbox episode, focused squarely on Microsoft's Xbox Series X next-generation console.

Still, from what we've seen the game is going to look very good. However, the listing on the Xbox website did not include ray tracing or 60 frames per second tags for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as you can see in the image above.

This finding sparked speculation that even the mighty Xbox Series X with its 12 TFLOPs, deemed by Microsoft 'the most powerful console ever created', would be limited to 30 frames per second in the next Assassin's Creed chapter. Well, the Portuguese branch of Eurogamer reached out to Ubisoft and got the following confirmation today.

Ubisoft has always been committed to exploring new technologies, taking advantage of the capabilities of new consoles to deliver the most immersive experience possible, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with Microsoft to bring Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X. Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction. Finally, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from improved graphics made possible by the Xbox Series X, and we can't wait to see the beautiful world we're creating in stunning 4K resolution. We will have a lot more to show you about Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the near future, so stay tuned for more information soon.

This is perhaps a bit unsurprising as even the GeForce RTX 2080Ti, capable of 13.45 TFLOPs, can't really get locked 60 frames per second at 4K resolution in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, at least with max settings enabled.

The wording in the statement does seem to leave hope that a higher frame rate option could be available in the full game, though likely not coupled with 4K resolution. It is also possible Ubisoft could simply opt to add an 'unlocked' frame rate option since the Xbox Series X supports Variable Refresh Rate and an increasing number of HDMI VRR enabled TVs and displays are now on the market. This should guarantee a smoother experience even if Assassin's Creed Valhalla can't get a proper 60 frames per second implementation.

Still, are you a bit disappointed by this news? Let us know below.