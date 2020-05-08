Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Creative Head Admits Its “Gameplay Trailer” Needed More Gameplay

Yesterday, during the latest episode of Inside Xbox, Ubisoft unveiled the first “gameplay trailer” for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the response has been mixed. The trailer set the tone nicely and provided some glimpses of things we’ll be doing when Valhalla arrives this year, but it seemed to contain little-to-no actual hands-on-controller gameplay. Perhaps there would have been less disappointment if Ubisoft had simply called it an “in-engine” cinematic trailer, but nevertheless, people were expecting more.

Well, following the reveal of the trailer, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail took to Twitter, and conceded fans were right to expect more. Thankfully, Ubisoft has plans to keep us regularly updated with new Valhalla info and footage…

Dirt 5 Brings Shiny Cars, Mud, and Both Troy Baker and Nolan North to Next-Gen Consoles

Hello all❤️ You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game. Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!🙂 — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 7, 2020

Here’s hoping Ubisoft is a little more…generous the next time they show off the game. Haven’t been keeping up with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Here’s a rundown of the game’s key features:

Lead Epic Raids - Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan.

- Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan. Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

- Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade. Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.

- The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness. Grow Your Settlement - Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more.

- Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more. Share Your Custom Raider - Create and customize your own mercenary Vikings to share online, and reap the spoils when they fight alongside your friends in their own sagas. Recruit mercenaries created by other players, and add their strength to your forces.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Stadia later this year (possibly in October).