Twitter is Rolling Out Podcasts with New Spaces Design

We all know the fact that Twitter has been busy adding a heap of new features for all the right reasons. These features are only making the overall user experience a lot better for everyone and that certainly does not mean that the company is going to hold back in terms of the features that they are going to bring in and that is certainly a good thing because the more features we have, the better.

Twitter Podcasts is a New Way for All the Users to Tune Into Their Favorite Speakers

Now, Twitter has started to roll out a new feature that will allow everyone around the world to get together and enjoy podcasts. Of course, this feature is definitely something that is being offered by a lot of other companies. So, it certainly is a good thing that Twitter is catching up to the trend, too.

While the official announcement happened some time ago, Twitter is just rolling out the podcasts integration into its app. While some suspected that it is going to act as a separate service, the podcasts are actually packed into Twitter Spaces for easier access. Up until now, Twitter Spaces was an audio platform that allowed the users to have live audio conversations. The Spaces had a host or the option to have two co-hosts and an unlimited audience. Despite the podcasts now becoming a new feature, Spaces is still there.

To make sure that the podcast integration is as smooth as possible, Twitter has redesigned the Spaces tab by introducing hubs that users can personalize. Content is then grouped by themes so the listeners have an easier time finding what they are looking for at a glance. You can get themes/genres such as music, news, sports, and more. Users will also get the chance to access live and recorded content. The reason why Spaces redesign is needed is that it will continue to host Spaces at the same time as podcasts and the new design will help users find everything with ease.

Twitter is also going to try and curate content by utilizing the existing user data and giving podcast recommendations. Listeners will also be able to like and dislike podcasts which will further improve the recommendations.

Needless to say, the introduction of podcasts is something that should not come as a surprise to anyone but it still is a good thing that Twitter has brought something useful for everyone on board.