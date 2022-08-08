Menu
Company

Twitter Security Flaw Potentially Exposed Over 5 Million Accounts

Furqan Shahid
Aug 8, 2022
How to turn off new Twitter chirp sound effect

A new Twitter flaw left the identities of millions of secret accounts exposed through a hacker forum. The news has been confirmed by the company, adding that they have since fixed the issue.

A loophole enabled bac actors to find out if a phone number or email address was linked to an existing account by just entering the information into a log-in flow.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Motorola Razr 2022 Launch Back on Track, Specs Confirmed via Listing

A Massive Twitter Flaw Left 5.4 Million Accounts Vulnerable with the Data Sold for $30,000

"As a result of the vulnerability, if someone submitted an email address or phone number to Twitter’s systems, Twitter's systems would tell the person what Twitter account the submitted email addresses or phone number was associated with, if any," Twitter said in a blog post.

This security flaw originated from an update to Twitter's code that was introduced back in June of last year. Twitter fixed the issue after receiving the report last January through the bug bounty program. The company also added that it discovered "no evidence to suggest someone had taken advantage of the vulnerability" when it first got to know about the bug.

However, it is also important to worth noting that the bug report came too late because some bad actors had already gone ahead and exploited the flaw. According to a report from Bleeping Computer, a hacker managed to sell a database containing phone numbers and email addresses that were linked to 5.4 million individuals, and this was sold for $30,000.

"After reviewing a sample of the available data for sale, we confirmed that a bad actor had taken advantage of the issue before it was addressed," Twitter confirmed.

At the moment, the company did not say how many accounts were affected but it did confirm that the breach affected users with pseudonymous accounts. The database that was sold contained information  "about various accounts, including celebrities, companies, and random users."

Twitter is going to go ahead and notify account owners who were affected by this vulnerability. Thankfully, no passwords were compromised as a result of this breach, so you do not have to worry about that.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order