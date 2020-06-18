Twitter Introduces New Voice Tweets on iOS to Add ‘a More Human Touch’

Twitter is introducing a new Voice Tweeting feature on iOS which is currently in the testing phase. The feature will let users record up to 140 seconds of audio for each tweet. While the feature is being tested with a limited number of users, everyone will be able to listen and see the Voice Tweet.

Twitter is Adding Voice Tweets For Users to Express Better

As we have mentioned earlier, Twitter is testing a new Voice Tweet feature which will allow users to share tweets via their voice. The process of recording and sharing tweets is pretty easy and all you have to do is tap on the new "with wavelengths" icon. your profile picture will appear with a record button situated at the bottom. Tap the button to start recording.

Apple’s WWDC 2020 Live Stream YouTube Link Now Available

Twitter is where you go to talk about what’s happening. Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.

if you exceed the 140-second limit, Twitter will create a new thread automatically. Once recorded, tap on the Done button and your Voice Tweets will be uploaded as a thread. The company says that it gives the experience 'a more human touch' and users will be able to express in a better way. Voice Tweets will open in a new window for iOS users. You will have the option available to listen to tweets in the background while you work on other things.

Voice Tweets are a pretty neat addition to the mix and for professionals like journalists, thoughts can be expressed in a better way. Moreover, scheduling tweets is also another feature that Twitter announced.

News Source: Twitter