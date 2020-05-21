Twitter’s New Feature Will Allow You to Limit Who can Reply to Your Tweets

Twitter has been experimenting with a lot of new changes that it will integrate for all users to take advantage of. Moreover, the latest changes will provide more control for users, like limiting who can reply to their tweets. Announced on Wednesday, Twitter is testing the ability for users to limit who can reply to tweets. The settings have been in the works since the start of the year. If you're unfamiliar, scroll down for more details on the feature.

Twitter Will Soon Allow Users to Limit People Who Can Respond to Your Tweets

All thanks to the upcoming "Who can Reply Feature" Twitter users can free their accounts from unwanted comments on their timeline. There are three options to choose from "Everyone", "People You Follow", and "People You Mention". Narrowing it down, the first option will allow everyone to respond to your tweets, the second option will only allow people to respond that you follow to, and lastly, the third option will let only let people respond to whom you have mentioned in your tweets.

For those who are restricted to reply to your tweets will see a greyed icon. Indirectly, they will get to know that they are on the restricted list. However, take note that they will still be able to see other people's replies and tweets. It's a pretty neat feature that will allow users to stay away from strangers hijacking the thread that doesn't add any meaning or context. Moreover, sometimes conversations get polluted by y bots and people trolling on the platform. Hence, it sure is a welcome addition.

Testing, testing... A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your 👀 out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

At the time of writing, the feature to limit people from responding is in the testing phase, available across a group of iOS and Android users. According to Twitter, the new feature will “give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start.”

Moreover, there's no word when the feature will be available for all users. We will let you guys know as soon as we get our hands on more details to the story. What are your thoughts regarding the mix? Let us know in the comments.