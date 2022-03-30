Twitter Could Soon Let You Co-Author Tweets with Other Users

There is a chance that in the coming months, Twitter users might be able to collaborate with other accounts or brands on a tweet. The social media service has been testing the new feature since last year and the development for this feature is currently underway.

The new information was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi and as the name suggests, the feature will allow two users to collaborate on a tweet with both of their names appearing as the tweet's owner once it is live.

Twitter Now Lets You Search for Specific Messages in Twitter DMs

You Might Soon Be Able to Send Tweets with Your Followers by Co-Authoring Them

However, before you go ahead and start using the feature, certain conditions have to be taken care of. You can only invite other users to co-author tweets as long as their account is public and both of you are following each other. Of course, the Twitter user will also have to first accept the invite for the feature to work. This implies that both of them have agreed upon sharing the ownership and responsiblity of the tweet.

#Twitter continues to work on the Collabs feature 👀 Let's see how it works 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Co7uOUVxzN — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2022

Paluzzi has shared a screenshot that you can check above and it shows that Twitter is looking for a way for creators to collaborate with brands, something that other popular platforms have been doing for some time.

When the co-authored tweet is published, it is going to appear on the timelines of both accounts and it will also be visible to their respective set of followers. You should also know that Twitter already allows the users to tag other accounts in a tweet, however, doing so does not show the tweet to another person's timeline, so that is the difference here.

Now, it is safe to say that the feature is still in development and Twitter could choose to scrape it up altogether. However, at the same time, I believe there are a lot of people who are looking forward to this feature, so it definitely would be a goood one once it does come out.