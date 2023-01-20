Twitter Finally Shuts Down All Third-Party Clients

For some time, we didn't hear anything happening at Twitter HQ. Until today, when the platform inevitably decided to shut down all third-party Twitter clients because of some changes in developer agreement.

Twitter tightens its hold on the platform as it kills all third-party clients in the now-updated developer agreement

Now third-party clients started facing issues a week ago, but people didn't think Twitter would be killing them all together at that time. However, the company has adjusted the developer agreement and added a new clause. The clause prohibits creating anything similar to what Twitter applications offer, and with this, the reign of third-party Twitter clients has ended.

As mentioned before, third-party clients had stopped working a week ago, but it was confusing what was happening at that time. Twitter maintained its silence during this period but decided to break its silence yesterday when it announced how it is "enforcing its long-standing API rules." which "may result in some apps not working." I'm afraid the bad day is today.

Here's what the adjustment in the developer agreement states.

You will not or attempt to (and will not allow others to c) use or access the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.

While Twitter holds full rights to make changes to the developer agreement, the way it was done, especially without warning, is not a practice you would expect the website to partake in.

At the time of writing, all third-party apps have stopped working. Although there is a probability that Twitter might change its policies later in the future, if you still want to stay on the bird website, you will have to use the official app, which isn't all that bad. Still, it is hard to shift preferences when your favorite apps stop working overnight.

Which third-party app was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.