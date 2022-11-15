Menu
Company

Twitter for iPhone Label is Finally Being Put to Rest as Company Follows New Direction

Furqan Shahid
Nov 15, 2022, 02:07 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
Twitter for iPhone Label is Finally Being Put to Rest as Company Follows New Direction
Credits: Unsplash/Joshua Hoehne

It would be criminal to say that Twitter is not going through some changes. Over the past couple of weeks, we have heard about and seen countless changes being made to the bird and while most are being done in bad taste, it is a decision we have to get with until we get an alternative that actually works. The latest change, however, is something that I think should have been done for a long, long time.

Twitter No Longer Cares What Device You are Tweeting From

In the latest move, Elon "Chief Twit" Musk has decided that it is time to get rid of the small subtext that shows the device that was used to tweet something. This means "Twitter for iPhone" is finally going away, regardless of how you feel about it.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
WhatsApp Finally Lets You Message Yourself

For the longest time, the "Twitter for iPhone" subtext was viewed as a sign of vanity, and honestly, some hilarity as well. Especially when companies like Samsung -- Apple's biggest competitor promoted Samsung phones on Twitter but did so using an iPhone. Or whenever celebrities promoted an Android phone using an iPhone.

This is what Musk has to say about why this subtext is finally going away.

Referring back to celebrities tweeting from an iPhone to promote an Android device, here's MKBHD's contribution, something that he actually pointed out when it happened back in 2018, which resulted in the YouTuber getting blocked by Gal Gadot, the artist promoting the Huawei Mate.

Musk's reasoning for why Twitter for iPhone or other devices needs to go is simple. He believes that it is a waste of "screen space and compute" and it does make sense. He also adds that "no one even knows why we did that," clearly showing that he is not in support of this. However, the reasoning for this little subtext is rather obvious; this unassuming line helps distinguish whether the tweet is made by a bot or an actual human since bots are not using iPhones or Androids,s for that matter.

Whatever the case might be, the feature is still there but it might disappear over the coming weeks. Let us know what you think about this feature finally being killed off. 

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:16
Latest hardware updates (Nov 7-11, 2022). #hardware #shorts #youtubeshorts
00:18
Updates from gaming. #youtubeshorts #shorts
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
Filter videos by
Order