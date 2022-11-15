Twitter for iPhone Label is Finally Being Put to Rest as Company Follows New Direction

It would be criminal to say that Twitter is not going through some changes. Over the past couple of weeks, we have heard about and seen countless changes being made to the bird and while most are being done in bad taste, it is a decision we have to get with until we get an alternative that actually works. The latest change, however, is something that I think should have been done for a long, long time.

Twitter No Longer Cares What Device You are Tweeting From

In the latest move, Elon "Chief Twit" Musk has decided that it is time to get rid of the small subtext that shows the device that was used to tweet something. This means "Twitter for iPhone" is finally going away, regardless of how you feel about it.

For the longest time, the "Twitter for iPhone" subtext was viewed as a sign of vanity, and honestly, some hilarity as well. Especially when companies like Samsung -- Apple's biggest competitor promoted Samsung phones on Twitter but did so using an iPhone. Or whenever celebrities promoted an Android phone using an iPhone.

This is what Musk has to say about why this subtext is finally going away.

And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

Referring back to celebrities tweeting from an iPhone to promote an Android device, here's MKBHD's contribution, something that he actually pointed out when it happened back in 2018, which resulted in the YouTuber getting blocked by Gal Gadot, the artist promoting the Huawei Mate.

For the memes of course pic.twitter.com/vJPUfhfGZn — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 14, 2022

Musk's reasoning for why Twitter for iPhone or other devices needs to go is simple. He believes that it is a waste of "screen space and compute" and it does make sense. He also adds that "no one even knows why we did that," clearly showing that he is not in support of this. However, the reasoning for this little subtext is rather obvious; this unassuming line helps distinguish whether the tweet is made by a bot or an actual human since bots are not using iPhones or Androids,s for that matter.

Whatever the case might be, the feature is still there but it might disappear over the coming weeks. Let us know what you think about this feature finally being killed off.