Twitter Blue is Finally Relaunching Tomorrow, Here’s What’s New

Twitter has gone through a rollercoaster ever since it was acquired by Elon Musk, and although we thought that this transition and direction would be as smooth as possible, that was not the case because a lot of things changed about the company.

For starters, the platform decided to revamp the Twitter Blue subscription, additionally, then put it on hold, and then finally found a way to pay Apple its 30% fee and keep the app on the App Store, too.

Elon Musk seems to have figured out the new Twitter Blue, as the service launches tomorrow

Needless to say, Twitter's been having fun lately, and not so much. Thankfully, Twitter Blue is finally launching tomorrow, and we have all the information that you need.

Twitter Blue is going to cost you $7.99 if you are going to use it on the web. On iOS, however, you are going to pay $11 a month because Twitter needs a way to pay Apple at the same time while pocketing the $7.99. However, if you do not want to pay the extra $11, you can always subscribe to it using the web, and you are good to go.

The revamped Twitter Blue will also bring some other changes. For starters, accounts will be checked before they are granted the blue verify badge, and unlike last time, changing the handle, display name, or profile picture will result in you losing the verified badge temporarily until you get the profile verified all over again.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Moving further, the new Twitter Blue is getting rid of the "official" label that it was offering businesses. Now, verified companies will get gold badges. Government and "multilateral accounts" will have grey badges, and verified individuals will have blue badges. Why? This is Twitter's way of ensuring that the imposters can be kept under control, and there can be a better way to differentiate paid users from non-paid ones.

There is no overlooking that Twitter has gone through a massive shift since Elon Musk took over, and things are still changing. Although it has been months, we still can't fully claim that all these changes are going to be for the better or confirm which changes are going to stick and which ones won't.

Are you going to spend money for the new service just for a blue checkmark and added perks? Let us know your thoughts below.