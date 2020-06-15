Twin Mirror Isn’t Episodic Anymore, Launches This Year as an Epic Games Store Exclusive on PC
During the PC Gaming Show, DONTNOD Entertainment revealed some news about Twin Mirror, the long-awaited psychological thriller adventure game.
First of all, the title will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It'll also be an Epic Games store exclusive and according to DONTNOD, this will allow the studio to become a publisher for the first time, at least on PC (the console versions will be published by BANDAI Namco Entertainment). Not only that, but the developers have been able to extend the development of the title, thus improving its final quality.
Additionally, Twin Mirror won't be an episodic game anymore as originally intended, so fans will be able to enjoy it all at once instead of having to wait months between episodes.
Sam Higgs was done with Basswood, West Virginia, but it seems it wasn’t done with him. When the former investigative journalist returns to his hometown to say a final farewell to his best friend, it soon becomes clear that there are more chapters to be written in his troubled history.
Forced to confront his past, Sam finds himself torn between reconnecting with his loved ones and using his unique intellectual abilities to uncover the town’s dark secrets. But how do you know who to trust when you’re not even sure you can trust yourself?
As his investigation progresses, Sam will uncover a web of intrigue that winds through Basswood’s evocative locations and draws in its colourful residents. The same deductive reasoning and memory visualisation skills that made Sam such an accomplished investigative journalist can help him untangle this mystery and unlock the truth buried deep within his unique mind.
Every decision, every interaction, every discovery will influence the direction of Sam’s investigation and ultimately determine how much of himself he’s willing to sacrifice. There are no right or wrong answers – Each player will live a truly unique experience tailored by their very own decisions.
