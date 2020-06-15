Twin Mirror Isn’t Episodic Anymore, Launches This Year as an Epic Games Store Exclusive on PC

During the PC Gaming Show, DONTNOD Entertainment revealed some news about Twin Mirror, the long-awaited psychological thriller adventure game.

First of all, the title will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It'll also be an Epic Games store exclusive and according to DONTNOD, this will allow the studio to become a publisher for the first time, at least on PC (the console versions will be published by BANDAI Namco Entertainment). Not only that, but the developers have been able to extend the development of the title, thus improving its final quality.

Additionally, Twin Mirror won't be an episodic game anymore as originally intended, so fans will be able to enjoy it all at once instead of having to wait months between episodes.