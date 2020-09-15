Twin Mirror Delivers Mystery and Dontnod Drama in December

Dontnod Entertainment is certainly keeping busy. The French developer just got done releasing their latest episodic adventure game, Tell Me Why, and now it’s been confirmed Twin Mirror will be arriving in December. The game casts players as Sam Higgs, an investigative journalist with an uncanny ability to recreate the details of a crime in his mind. Unlike most other recent Dontnod titles, Twin Mirror will be released all at once, rather than episodically. You can check out a new trailer for the game, below.

Twin Mirror is looking a bit more “gamey” and puzzle-oriented than some of Dontnod’s other titles, which I’m definitely on board for. Will be interesting to see just how complex the game’s mysteries get! Need to know more? Do check out a hands-on preview of Twin Mirror courtesy of Wccftech’s Rosh Kelly, and the following official story synopsis:

In this psychological thriller, main character Sam Higgs returns to his childhood town for his best friend’s funeral. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist will employ his deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants. Sam Higgs has developed multiple analytical skills represented in the game by the Mind Palace, a place where players will discover multiple aspects of Sam’s personality. Thanks to Twin Mirror’s unique gameplay mechanics, players will be able to study the environment and gather clues, creating simulations of multiple scenarios to deduce the course of events or predict the story’s key turning points.

Twin Mirror launches on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4 on December 1. Those who pre-order will get a digital copy of the game’s soundtrack as a bonus. So, what do you think? Interested in Twin Mirror or are you all Dontnod-ed out?