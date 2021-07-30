TSMC’s iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Facility Hit With Gas Contamination

While we are not sure when Apple will announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the iPhone 13 is anticipated to launch in its usual annual timeframe. While the next-in-line flagship smartphones are mere months away from being launched, the major TSMC factory has been hit with gas contamination. The major factory manufacturers Apple's chips for upcoming iPhone and Mac models. Could this mean that the product will be delayed?

TSMC Has Reported Gas Contamination At Its Most Important Chip Facility Supplying Apple

According to Nikkei Asia, the factory known as "Fab 18" is TSMC's most sophisticated chipmaking facility. Since TSMC is Apple's only provider of chips, it is possible that the gas contamination could potentially lead to uncertain delays. Sources familiar with the subject coin that the facility was responsible for manufacturing all the chips for Apple's upcoming iPhone and Macs. What this means is that the facility was working on Apple's rumored "A15" and "M1X" or "M2" chips to power the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The gas was found to be contaminated on Thursday night and it was used in the manufacturing process of the chips. Employees working in the factory were called back to control the ongoing situation. This is what TSMC told Nikkei Asia regarding the matter.

"Some TSMC production lines in the South Taiwan Science Park received certain gases from suppliers that are believed to be contaminated. These were quickly replaced with other gas supplies."

TSMC has ensured that it is working on solutions to bring the situation under control and that the product quality is not affected. It is believed that the incident did not have a "significant impact on the operations." However, the gas contamination will have a limited effect on the chip manufacturing process. The iPhone 13 is in the final phases of development and the gas contamination could pose a certain delay in the process if the scene is not handled appropriately.

We will share more details on the iPhone13's production and development as soon as we have further details. Do you think that gas contamination will pose a threat to the development of the iPhone 13 and upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models? Let us know in the comments.