Troubled Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy is Now Again Available for PC Players; Rockstar Working on a Performance Update

PC players can once again access and purchase Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition through the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Shortly after the release of the trilogy, Take-Two and Rockstar pulled the remastered collection from the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC players due to performance issues and other issues. Shortly after that, various reports claimed that the trilogy’s source code, containing pretty ‘weird’ files, leaked online. Luckily, PC players can now once again access and purchase the remastered trilogy through Rockstar’s own launcher.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the game’s development is actively working on an update to address the ongoing performance issues that players have been encountering since launch.

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase”, Rockstar’s official support account wrote on Twitter. ”We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward.”

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available globally across PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The collection includes remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.