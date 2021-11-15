Troubled Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy is Now Again Available for PC Players; Rockstar Working on a Performance Update
PC players can once again access and purchase Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition through the Rockstar Games Launcher.
Shortly after the release of the trilogy, Take-Two and Rockstar pulled the remastered collection from the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC players due to performance issues and other issues. Shortly after that, various reports claimed that the trilogy’s source code, containing pretty ‘weird’ files, leaked online. Luckily, PC players can now once again access and purchase the remastered trilogy through Rockstar’s own launcher.
In addition, it has been confirmed that the game’s development is actively working on an update to address the ongoing performance issues that players have been encountering since launch.
“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase”, Rockstar’s official support account wrote on Twitter. ”We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward.”
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available globally across PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The collection includes remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.
Grand Theft Auto III
It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.
