GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition PC Requirements Allegedly Leak Alongside Next-Gen Details; Higher Requirements Than GTA V

Another day, another alleged Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy leak. After yesterday’s leaked achievements, we might now have the PC requirements for the upcoming remastered trilogy alongside the first next-gen details.

Yesterday, GTA Forums member “alloc8or” leaked the achievements for the trilogy, and today, the user has reportedly leaked both the minimum and recommended PC requirements. In addition, the very first graphic details might have been revealed.

As posted on the same forum earlier today, the pc requirements appear to be higher than those of the most recent Grand Theft Auto (albeit old) installment – GTA V. According to “alloc8or”, users will require at least an Intel Core i5-2700k or AMD FX-6300 CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB GPU (or equivalent) in order to play the remastered trilogy. As for the recommended specs: an Intel i7-6600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU is recommended alongside 16GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB/Radeon RX 570 4GB.

Minimum requirements: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

8 GB RAM

45 GB Storage Space

Windows 10 Recommended: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

16 GB RAM

45 GB Storage Space

Windows 10

Going by these requirements, one would suggest that this remastered trilogy isn’t a simple port from the mobile versions of these games. On the other hand – we could also be looking at poorly optimized ports. Time will tell.

“Alloc8or” also revealed some next-gen details, which include high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, new lighting, and more. We’ve included the snippet, which appears to be taken from that the leaker posted (which appears to be taken from some sort of press release) down below:

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all-new levels of detail." "By purchasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition from store.rockstargames.com or the Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5th, 2022, you’ll receive a $10 discount on your next purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher or Rockstar Web Stores on qualifying products of $15 or more (exchange rates apply). Discount expires January 16th, 2022. For complete details/terms, https://support.rockstargames.com/articles/4407663218067."

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition releases for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.