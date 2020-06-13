Torchlight III Out Now on Steam Early Access, Priced $29.99

Torchlight III is out now on Steam Early Access, and it's priced $29.99. The action RPG title developed by Echtra Inc. morphed a while ago from an MMOARPG back into a coop focused game, and now it's finally ready to get in the hands of gamers.

According to the store page, the early access phase should last a few months with the full launch scheduled in late 2020. Right now, Torchlight III features four playable classes, two complete Acts, 'dozens' of quests, and a player-created custom Fort feature. Additionally, the developers confirmed there'll be a wipe at the end of the early access phase.

