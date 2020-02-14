TLOU2 Game Director Boasts That Naughty Dog Will Redefine Triple-A This Year

Co-Game director on The Last of Us Part II, Anthony Newman, has taken to Twitter to boast about Naughty Dog's upcoming sequel.

Expectations for The Last of Us sequel are sky-high, but Naughty Dog appears to be convinced that it will deliver with The Last of Us Part II this May. Some developers might try and keep expectations in check, but doesn't seem to be the case at Naughty Dog.

On Twitter, the game's co-game director wrote that Naughty Dog will redefine game AAA status this year.

we bout to redefine triple-a in 2020 ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Anthony Newman (@BadData_) February 14, 2020

We surely hope so, but based on Naughty Dog's reputation, we're pretty positive that The Last of Us Part II will deliver a truly immersive experience on PlayStation 4 in a couple of months.

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog announced that the game entered its final production stretch ahead of the game's release on May 29. The sequel was first slated for a release on PlayStation 4 later this month, but back in October of last year, it was announced that the title would be delayed for additional polishing.

“We simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality", game director Neil Druckmann said.

We've included Druckmann's message from last year down below:

[It] was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality. At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team. While we’re relieved that we won’t have to compromise our vision, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able to avoid this exact situation. We wish we could’ve foreseen the amount of polish we needed, but the size and scope of this game got the better of us. We hate disappointing our fans and for that we’re sorry. We hope you understand that this additional time ensures that The Last of Us Part II lives up to our collective ambition as well as our commitment to the highest level of quality.

The Last of Us Part II releases on PS4 on May 29, 2020.