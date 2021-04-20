Tile Claims Apple’s New AirTags Will ‘Unfairly Limit Competition’ – Wants Congress to Intervene

With the announcement of AirTags, it did not take Tile too long to notice Apple’s latest product and, in doing so, labeled the technology giant’s move as unfair. Well now that Tile finally has a competitor in the market, it will attempt to point fingers. Tile also wants Congress to take a closer look at Apple’s business practices.

Tile States That While It Welcomes ‘Fair Competition’, It Is ‘Skeptical’ of Apple’s Goals

Tile CEO CJ Prober released a statement voicing his concerns about Apple’s latest product, which directly creates competition with the tracker maker.

“Our mission is to solve the everyday pain point of finding lost and misplaced things and we are flattered to see Apple, one of the most valuable companies in the world, enter and validate the category Tile pioneered. The reason so many people turn to Tile to locate their lost or misplaced items is because of the differentiated value we offer our consumers. In addition to providing an industry leading set of features via our app that works with iOS and Android devices, our service is seamlessly integrated with all major voice assistants, including Alexa and Google. And with form factors for every use case and many different styles at affordable prices, there is a Tile for everyone. Tile has also successfully partnered with top brands like HP, Intel, Skullcandy and fitbit to enable our finding technology in mass market consumer categories like laptops, earbuds and wearables. With over 30 partners, we look forward to extending the benefits of Tile to millions of customers and enabling an experience that helps you keep track of all your important belongings. We welcome competition, as long as it is fair competition. Unfortunately, given Apple’s well-documented history of using its platform advantage to unfairly limit competition for its products, we’re skeptical. And given our prior history with Apple, we think it is entirely appropriate for Congress to take a closer look at Apple’s business practices specific to its entry into this category. We welcome the opportunity to discuss these issues further in front of Congress tomorrow.”

Apple has garnered a reputation of locking down competition for its products, just like it could have brought iMessage to Android if it wanted to but chose not to. Believing that Apple’s AirTags will likely be detrimental to Tile’s future, the company’s CEO wants Congress to take a closer look at Apple’s business activities. It is strange to see that Tile has not pointed fingers at Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags, likely because it is fully aware of Apple's dominance in major markets. For instance, not long after it unveiled the AirPods family, Apple took the lion’s share of the market.

Do you think Tile’s CEO is correct in believing that Apple plays unfairly? Tell us down in the comments.

