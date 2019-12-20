Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales Rated In South Korea For Nintendo Switch

Another The Witcher game may be released on Nintendo Switch in the future.

Earlier today, it's been confirmed that Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales, released last year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has been rated in South Korea for Nintendo Switch by GRAC, the country's classification agency. The game has been rated last month.

With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt having been released on Nintendo Switch, it would not be surprising to see CD Projekt Red continue to support the console. An official announcement has yet to be made, however, so we shouldn't take today's rating as a confirmation.

Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales is an excellent role-playing game that combines staple mechanics of the genre with Gwent mechanics, resulting in an engaging experience that all fans of the series can enjoy.

With its excellent story, charming characters, varied and engaging gameplay experience, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales can be considered a true The Witcher game, despite not being a traditional RPG. The game may be too easy, but this small flaw in no way compromises the game's overall quality.

As already mentioned, The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt has been released on Nintendo Switch back in October. The port is definitely not on par with the other versions of the game, but it's perfect for handheld play. The port required a lot of optimization from Saber Interactive, who had to change how shadows and grass are rendered to reach an acceptable level of performance.

One of the things we knew we had to change for Switch was how the engine calculates shadows from the sun. Shadows are obviously essential for creating a realistic look for huge outdoor levels, but the off-the-shelf solution was prohibitively expensive on Switch. We had to combine a blend of static shadowmap, terrain lightmap, and dynamic shadowmap to achieve a similar look to the original.

Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the Nintendo Switch release as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.