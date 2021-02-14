Apple Expected to Add Always-On Display, Portrait Mode on Video, and Improved MagSafe in iPhone 13

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 13 series in the latter half of this year. While we still have plenty of months to go, new rumors and leaks keep pouring in, showing us what features Apple might be looking to incorporate in its flagship devices. According to the latest, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will feature an Always-On display, major camera improvements, and enhanced MagSafe capabilities. If you're excited about it, scroll down and see more details regarding the subject.

iPhone 13 Might Gain Always-On Display, Improved Cameras, and Enhanced MagSafe Capabilities

The latest leak comes from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, claiming the iPhone 13 series will feature improved camera capabilities, extended MagSafe capabilities, and an Always-On display. Apple was also previously speculated to improve the ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 13 by upgrading the aperture to f/1.8. Moreover, Apple is also planning to add astrophotography mode to the iPhone 13 along with Portrait Mode for videos. Apple could make this happen through the help of the LiDAR scanner.

In addition to this, Apple might also be planning to add an Always-On display to the iPhone 13. This is not the first time that we're hearing details on an Always-On display. Apple started using OLED panels since the iPhone X and it has been rumored that the company would bring support for an Always-On display. However, this did not happen and now we're expecting the company to launch the feature with the iPhone 13.

Finally, Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series which has been taken quite well. Now, we're hearing that Apple will introduce enhanced MagSafe features with the iPhone 13 series. As of right now, MagSafe is used by Apple for its accessories like the MagSafe wallets, Magsafe charging, and third-party accessory manufacturers are also getting on board with it. Check out the video below for more details on the leaks.

Do take the news with a grain of salt as the final word rests with Apple. Moreover, Apple might or might not incorporate the changes in its upcoming iPhone 13 series, so we're still a little unsure about the Always-On display. Nevertheless, we will keep you guys posted on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your views regarding the news in the comments section below.