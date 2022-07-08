Third-Party Cases Reveal The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro’s Design and Camera Size

Apple will launch the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series later this year alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. We are expecting the company to announce four models with a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max instead of the 'mini'. Now, images of the cases for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models have surfaced online, showcasing the design and camera size comparison against current models. Scroll down to read more details on the design variations below.

Third-Party Cases For iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Models Reveals Design Changes and Camera Size, Appear to Be Larger, Thicker, and Rounder

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to rock a dual-cutout display for Face ID and the front camera. The standard iPhone 14 models will feature a smaller notch, the same as current models. The latest images of the iPhone 14 cases were shared on Weibo and pointed out by DuanRui on Twitter. The alleged cases belong to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We are not sure what Apple will be calling the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 at this point. Hence, one of the models is labeled as iPhone 14 Plus.

The latest case images for the iPhone 14 series show various design elements that have been reported in the past, including the CAD renders and device dimensions. The close-up comparison of iPhone 14 cases also shows various differences from one variant to the other. You can also see the comparisons against the current iPhone 13 Pro models.

As you can see in the images, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera plateau will be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same change is expected for the iPhone 14 Pro model. The larger camera array is rumored to house a new 48MP camera lens with a 57 percent larger sensor. This will allow the device to support 8K video recording. As you can see in the image shared below by ShrimpAppePro, the camera thickness on the iPhone 14 Pro will be significant compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

As for the cases, it can also be seen that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a slightly taller, thicker, and more rounded design compared to the current models. We are also expecting a pill-shaped and circular cutout on the display. Take note that the final word rests with the company so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro design in the comments section below.