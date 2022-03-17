iPhone 14 CAD Renders Reveal a Design Similar to the iPhone 13 But With Minor Tweaks to the Camera

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year. Yesterday, the CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro models were leaked that aimed to show the design of the devices with a pill and circular cutout. Now, the CAD renders of the iPhone 14 models have surfaced online showing the notch on the front and the camera design. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Leaked CAD Renders of iPhone 14 Models Show a Similar Design to iPhone 13

The CAD renders of the iPhone 14 models were shared by MySmartPrice and have been obtained from "industrial sources." The design of the device depicted in the renders is very similar to the iPhone 13 models. While the 'Pro' models are expected to feature a pill and circular cutout for Face ID, the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models will come with a notch. Moreover, it was also previously reported that Apple will ditch the iPhone 14 mini in favor of a larger model.

According to the CAD renders, the iPhone 14 models will feature a smaller notch on the front and a diagonal array of camera sensors on the back. This is pretty much the same approach Apple brought forward with the iPhone 13 models. However, the iPhone 13 was a major upgrade since Apple shrunk the notch size and the position of cameras. MySmartPrice also reveals that the camera on the iPhone 14 models will feature "a minor refresh and seems to have a thicker frame of glass surrounding the housing."

Apple will announce four models of the iPhone 14 - the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is moving to the punch-hole design on the iPhone 14 Pro models for the first time after announcing the iPhone X with a notch back in 2017. Apple is also looking to equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with its A16 Bionic chip while the standard models will feature a high-end variant of the A15 Bionic chip.

We will share more details on the devices as soon as further information is available. As for now, share your expectations with us in the comments section below.