Most Third-Party Publishers Have Been Approached For PS5 Deals

Over the past few days, we have started learning more of Sony's strategy regarding PlayStation 5 exclusivity deals, and a recent report suggests that the Japanese company is being particularly aggressive in this regard,

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Kinda Funny's Imran Khan provided some new information regarding the PlayStation 5 deals he talked about yesterday, saying that there isn't a major third party publisher that Sony hasn't approached.

Marvel’s Avengers “PlayStation Advantage” Trailer Shows Off Challenges and Cool Skins

There isn't a major third party out there Sony failed to approach asking what kind of deals they could work out. Some had content, some had games, some had content and games.

According to Khan, Microsoft was willing to make offers as well, but they didn't want to pay the asking price, as Sony went with some very high offers in the first place to secure these PlayStation 5 deals.

It is not like Microsoft was not willing to offer, they just didn't want to pay the asking price, because Sony approached with pretty high numbers in the first place.

Khan also highlighted how the PlayStation 5 Advantage branding and Console Exclusive wording will be seen a lot in the next few years.

That "PlayStation Advantage" branding and "Console Exclusive" wording are both going to get a lot of use in the next few years.

While we still haven't heard much about multiplatform games getting some sort of PlayStation 5 exclusivity, rumors circulating online suggest that some major franchises may be timed exclusives. Among them could be Final Fantasy XVI.

XVI is real. It was supposed to get announced in June's event. It's supposedly closer than most people would think. It has some kind of PS5 exclusivity (it was vague back then but it seems to be full timed exclusivity now). And I have no idea why they haven't announced it yet.

With the PlayStation 5 getting closer to release, we will definitely hear more about these deals in the near future if they are real. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.