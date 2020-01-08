Thermaltake has announced the release of TOUGHRAM DDR4 Memory Series which comes in new frequencies of 4400MHz, 4266MHz, 4000MHz, 3600MHz, and 3200MHz. The kit features two 16GB (2 x 8GB) modules that come in both black and white editions, and the new TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4400MHz and 4266MHz, 4000MHz, 3600MHz, 3200MHz 16GB ( 2 x 8GB) Memory Kit White Edition, all of which are supported by Intel and AMD platforms.

Thermaltake Offers Higher Frequency DIMMs Than Before With More Color Options

Thermaltake stepped out of the box and made its first big attempt in delivering performance memory, with its new WaterRam Liquid Cooling Memory Series which was debuted previously at CES 2019. Now Thermaltake boasts a complete memory module line including high-frequency memory and mainstream memory modules from 3,000MHz to 4,400MHz.

Thermaltake continues to push its limits on exploring more possibilities. Named after toughness, TOUGHRAM comes in both RGB and non-RGB memory module kits, features high-frequencies and is designed with an exclusive TOUGHRAM software to monitor the real-time temperature, frequency, and performance of RAM modules. In addition, TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Series Memory Kits White Edition can adjust lighting mode via TOUGHRAM software and is able to synchronize with TT RGB Plus compatible components to maximize RGB lighting for a vivid ecosystem.













Moreover, Thermaltake aims to provide more high-performance RAM not only for RGB lovers but also for gaming enthusiasts who seek out style and speed. Designed with eye-catching aesthetics, TOUGHRAM DDR4 Series Memory Kits features an exquisite top bar and a brushed aluminum heat spreader providing a solid touch, and it is built with 10-layer PCB construction and 10μ gold fingers, delivering uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance.

Either black or white, it will fit your style. TOUGHRAM's exquisite heat spreader is not only stylish, but the overall construction is durable and is finished with a high-quality alloy providing a solid touch. Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance. Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance. Use of 10μ gold fingers for enhanced durability and high wear resistance.









The use of brushed aluminum heat sink delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs. Monitoring real-time temperature, frequency and performance via the simple interface with Thermaltake’s exclusive TOUGHRAM Software. Overlock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting. Thermaltake TOUGHRAM DDR4 Memory Series 4400MHz, 4266MHz, 4000MHz, 3600MHz and 3200MHz are now available on ttpremium.com. TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 Memory White Edition 4400MHz, 4000MHz will be available in 2020 Q1