Project Cielo: AORUS Newest Modular PC With Integrated 5G Connectivity In a Unusual Design

Project Cielo is the AORUS company's newest conceptual portable PC with a modular design that is, well, "unique."

Project Cielo is a portable desktop PC that is created with sections or modules, that can be interchanged to the user's preference. The top of the design is where the actual PC components are housed—from the motherboard, GPU, memory, and even the antenna for the 5G wireless connectivity. The middle section is where the battery is located. It is thinner in design to the other two sections sandwiching it so that the system is capable of portability. The bottom module is where the speaker is located, which uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the PC and produce the sound.

One interesting feature is what they are calling the "exclusive hidden 5G antenna." It is hardly hidden, as it is at the top of the PC, and has to be raised to receive a transmission, making the hidden feature apparent to the user and all that can see AORUS's newest design.

Project Cielo is not the first concept PC that utilizes a modular design. Razer, in 2014, released their own concept PC with a modular design, named Project Christine. It was never released to the public, but its tower design and separated modules that could be swapped or rearranged to the preferences of the user made it just as unique as Project Cielo.





HP currently has a VR backpack, the HP Z VR Backpack G2, that allows the user to have a PC designed strictly for VR use to run applications for training, location-based entertainment, and design. It is quite expensive, however, with a price tag starting at $2,534.37. A few things of note about this wearable PC is that the VR uses are more for businesses for use in training or designing where the need to have a computer on you in a virtual world would be necessary. Another point is that the cost is over $1,000 less than its initial cost, which means that, at this time, there is not a huge need for this type of technology.

Currently, there are no internal specifications that Gigabyte, AORUS's main company, has released for the concept desktop PC. The only thing available is the website created for the Project Cielo PC, located here. It is hard to say how effective it works when playing high-end video games, or how it performs with high functioning tasks for content creators.