Auracast Revealed by Bluetooth SIG, a Way to Share Audio on Multiple Device

All the audiophiles should be ready for some good news thanks to Bluetooth Special Interest Group SIG and its latest innovation is known as Auracast.

The SIG has gone ahead and introduced Auracast, a new audio technology, and brand that offers audio sharing, public listening tech, better accessibility, and more. Auracast is part of Bluetooth's LE Audio and does a lot more than just point-to-point audio communication that was supported by the SIG up until now.

According to the group, Auracast will allow a single audio transmitting device to broadcast to an unlimited number of nearby devices. The new technology opens a whole lot of possibilities including allowing the venues to broadcast audio directly to everyone who is attending on their devices. Also, allowing users to share their audio with others, and giving a new way to remotely unmute TVs using Auracast enableed devices.

“The launch of Auracast broadcast audio will trigger another massive change in the wireless audio market,” said Mark Powell, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. “The ability to broadcast and share audio using Bluetooth technology will reshape personal audio and enable public venues and spaces to deliver audio experiences that will improve visitor satisfaction and increase accessibility.”

Companies such as Google, Xiaomi, as well as Hearing Loss Association of America have already said that they are going to support the new standard, which means thati could defintley be successful going forward.

Do you think Auracast is something that you would be looking forwad to in the future devices? Let us know your thoughts about it below.