The Wonderful 101: Remastered Comparison Video Highlights Performance Improvements; First Ultra-Wide Screenshots Released

A new The Wonderful 101: Remastered comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the original Wii U release and the Nintendo Switch version of the remaster.

The video put together by GameXplain shows how the game runs much better on Nintendo Switch, with little to no frame rate drops during the most intense sequences. At the same time, the video shows how graphics haven't received a major overhaul, as The Wonderful 101: Remastered only seems to feature a resolution increase and better anti-aliasing, but no reworked textures.

DOOM Eternal Restored Graphics Effects Mod New Version Adds New Shadows Options and More

The Wonderful 101: Remastered backers received their code a couple of days back, and some new ultra-wide screenshots emerged online thanks to ResetERA forums member Squid Icarus. While the interface seems to have only been upscaled, the rest of the game looks good.













Unfortunately, it seems like the PC version suffers from multiple issues, including frame pacing issues due to the game running at 59 FPS for an unknown reason and some camera issues when playing the game at resolutions higher than 1080p. As the game is still a week away from release, however, there's the chance that these issues will be fixed by May 19th.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is not planned for an Xbox One release at the time. This version of the game was considered for one of the stretch goals for the Kickstarter campaign, but the team eventually had to give up as porting the game on the console would have been costly.

It’s just a very costly thing to do and we don’t have the ability to do it in-house. I don’t want to say it will never happen. If the right things come together and we get enough money, it might be possible, but it’s just an expensive thing to do. We did want to do it—it’s purely for that reason that we couldn’t.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on May 19th.