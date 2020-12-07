The Wolf Among Us 2 Trailer Rumored for The Game Awards, Release Window Possibly Revealed

At The Game Awards 2019 it was announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 was again in development following the bankruptcy, and later revival, of Telltale Games, and it seems we may be getting another big update at this year’s Game Awards. These rumors are courtesy of an anonymous source on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, which would usually be cause for skepticism, but anonymous sources have posted accurate TWAU2 rumors to that community in the past. Our leaker also provided an image to back up their claims, so while you should take this with a grain of salt, there might be something here.

According to the leak, we’ll be getting a The Wolf Among Us 2 teaser trailer and developer update at The Game Awards 2020. Most of the original game’s cast will return, including Adam Harrington (Bigby), Erin Yvette (Snow White), and Gavin Hammon (Magic Mirror), and some new names, including the ubiquitous Troy Baker and Ashly Burch, will also step in.

The new series is said to take place around two years after the events of The Wolf Among Us and will relocate the action to a small Vermont town where a fable has gone missing. Most notably, it seems Snow White will be getting a bigger role, with some sections of the game being played from her perspective. The story will be told over five episodes, which should be released in fairly quick succession. You can check out the image that the leaker provided, below.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is said to launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 in Winter of 2021. Of course, depending on your definition, that could mean the beginning or end of the year (the leaker did not specify). The Game Awards 2020 take place this Thursday (December 10) at 6pm PT. What do you think -- will TWAU2 be there?