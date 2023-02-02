The Witcher 3 Next-Gen First Patch Introduces Performance Mode For Ray-Traced Global Illumination On PC And More

Almost two months after its launch, The Witcher 3 next-gen received its first patch today on PC and consoles, introducing a variety of improvements, tweaks, and fixes to offer a smoother experience.

The new patch, whose notes can be found here, introduces a selection of PC and console-specific fixes, as well as quest, gameplay, and localization fixes. Among the most interesting changes and additions featured in the first The Witcher 3 next-gen patch are the introduction on PC of a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination that improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision, improved screen space reflections, and optimized ray-traced global illumination in Ray Tracing Mode on consoles.

PC-SPECIFIC

Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn't working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.

Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.

Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.

Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the next-gen update by checking out Alessio's piece.

You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

Updated to the latest version, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes with new features and items, including a built-in Photo Mode, swords, armor, and alternate outfits inspired by The Witcher Netflix series — and more!