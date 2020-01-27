The Witcher 3 Sales on the Rise in the UK Following Popularity of the Netflix Witcher Show

The Witcher 3 sales are on the rise in the UK following the popularity of the new Netflix tv-series based on the franchise.

Last year, we already covered how the Witcher TV series rekindled interest in CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game set new concurrent player records on Steam following the show’s premiere and it seems that this renewed interest isn’t short-lived. Not only did the game break players numbers, retail sales are also on the rise in the UK. As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the latest Witcher installment from CD Projekt Red has jumped up the charts the past weeks and now claims the 12th spot. Two weeks ago, the RPG sat at number 38 and rose to number 20 last week.

Witcher Series Sells Over 33 Million Copies in 10 Years; Witcher 3 2017 PC Sales Equal PS4/XO Sales

As covered last week, the Witcher series is tracking above every other show ever produced by Netflix when it comes to season one performance. “During December, we also launched The Witcher, which is tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever”, Netflix’s most-recent quarterly report reads. “Through its first four weeks of release, 76m member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill. As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit.”

Exact sales numbers for the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions haven’t been shared recently, but we do know that the installment sold over 20 million copies since its 2015 release.