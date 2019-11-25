The Witcher 3 Immersive Lighting New Version Vastly Improves The Game Lighting

The Witcher 3 Immersive Lighting mod has been recently updated, introducing new changes to the game's lighting system.

The new update introduces changes for lighting during cutscenes, as well as other changes for Skellige, Novigrad, and White Orchard lighting and much more.

You can find the changelog for the new version of The Witcher 3 Immersive Lighting mod below.

-vanillaish cutscenes. Recommend playing without fake light removal mod

-restyling for novigrad: a little more grim, new night

-new skellige: more brown, generally different atmosphere

-stylized white orchard: just epic, see for yourself. Kinda more gritty/harsch

-green instead of brown velen: not happy green, darkish green

-stylized kaer morhen: basically just a new balancemaps and foliage

-different swamp fog colors

-removed warm weathers in skellige. And adjusted velen weathers to fit edited envs

- everything else untouched

The Witcher 3 Immersive Lighting mod improves the lighting of both the base game and the areas introduced by the game's DLC.

Immersive Lighting is culmination of my work on lighting for The Witcher 3. It's prepared as complete overhaul of lighting in base game and two DLCs. Project purposes were to achieve pleasable effect, give fantasy vibe at day and realistic during nights, eliminate ugly lights put into cutscenes, extend weather system in all regions. And many other things i forgot to mention here.

It is meant to be used with Disable Fake Lights in All Quest by Ramzesovich, mod has been built around it and it's needed to get the optimal look of cutscens in IL. Entire project was improved by weather system designed by TookaFace in Custom Clouds and Weathers.

The Witcher 3 has been released last month on Nintendo Switch. While the game had to be scaled back considerably, developer Saber Interactive truly worked magic, releasing a port that is extremely good, given the console's technical limitations.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.