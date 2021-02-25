The Witcher 3 New 4K Texture Pack Overhauls White Orchard

A new The Witcher 3 4K texture pack has been released online, introducing overhauled high-quality textures in the game's very first area.

The Witcher 3 Texture Overhaul - White Orchard pack introduces 4K terrain and landscape textures that have been made from scratch with tech like baked ambient occlusion and normalized colorization. Needless to say, these textures look incredible.

Witcher 3 Texture Overhaul is a continuing series from Fallout 4 Texture Overhaul and Skyrim Textures Redone. The mod will provide 4K professional made textures with PBR ( Physical based rendering ) features.

What this mod offers in short:

Subtle Ambient occlusion

Up to 4x the resolution

Normalmap is baked for more depth.

Not a simple recolor or a sharpen/upscale mod. In depth:

4K textures made with Photogrammetry , which provides most realistic textures ready for Witcher 3 remake and its ray-tracing.

Physical based rendered textures, provides realistic real world properties such as shadow occlusion and reflections.

Color correction to make the terrain look seamless.

I'm impudently saying that this mod has the best quality compared to other texture mods. Sorry but its the truth. Look for yourself! Compatibility:

Texture mods is always compatible with each other, You just have to set a priority value to override a texture mod, a lower value overrides.

Priority 1 is highest priority and 9999 is lowest priority.

See my install example below to make it override other texture mods.

The Witcher 3 Texture Overhaul - White Orchard creator also provided some screenshots that highlight the massive differences with the vanilla textures. You can find these screenshots below.















































The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A new-gen remaster complete with ray tracing support will be released later this year.