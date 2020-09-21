The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate Available Now for Download; New Comparison Trailer Released

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate is available now for download, and to celebrate its release, a brand-new comparison video has been released.

We already reported on the imminent release of this highly-popular modification for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, and today we’re happy to announce that this graphical overhaul from modder ‘Halk Hogan’ has now been made available for download. Be sure to check out the new preview video down below:

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked aims to improve the game’s visuals by reworking CD Projekt Red’s models and textures while retaining the original art style. It packs high-quality, detailed lore-friendly textures, high-quality meshes, increased draw distances for various objects, better object LOD’s, specially customized materials and shaders, and much more.

Change logs for this latest version hasn’t been shared yet, and Hogan urges fans to test out V12 Ultimate out for themselves.

Those interested can download the mod via Nexusmods right here. It weighs in at roughly 9GB. We’ve included installation instructions down below: