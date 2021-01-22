The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen New Trailer Focuses on Novigrad

A new The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen trailer has been released online, showcasing more of the upcoming new version of the massing modding project.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a first look at reworked textures found in the city of Novigrad.

Cyberpunk 2077 “Just Brilliant” in Some Ways Says Gabe Newell, Many PC Players “Very Happy”

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen is the next version of the amazing texture mod created by Halk Hogan. The modder announced the new version of the project a few weeks back, also revealing that he is planning on working on Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

I hope your holidays has been pleasantly and you all are healthy. By the way, I also want to wish you a happy new year! It's been over 3 months since the release of version 12.0 (it was a really incredible moment for me, I love premieres :D), and now it's time to show you some new surprises (yes, again 🙂 ). I just want to mention that I am constantly surprised how amazing the Witcher community is, your support motivates me and is really the main reason to continue my adventure with the Wicher 3, just a big thank you! As you can see, I'm currently working on the next version of HDRP (called currently NextGen), but I'm also waiting for a response from CDPR regarding possible cooperation (or something) about The Witcher 3 for new consoles and PC upgrade, so we'll see what happens in the future. Also I have plans for Cyberpunk in the future (Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project maybe? 🙂 ), it's a really outstanding looking game, but I found some poor quality assets, so I can make them "high quality"

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project latest version can be download from Nexus Mods. A release date for the NextGen version has yet to be confirmed.