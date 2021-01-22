The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen New Trailer Focuses on Novigrad
A new The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen trailer has been released online, showcasing more of the upcoming new version of the massing modding project.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a first look at reworked textures found in the city of Novigrad.
The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen is the next version of the amazing texture mod created by Halk Hogan. The modder announced the new version of the project a few weeks back, also revealing that he is planning on working on Cyberpunk 2077 as well.
I hope your holidays has been pleasantly and you all are healthy. By the way, I also want to wish you a happy new year! It's been over 3 months since the release of version 12.0 (it was a really incredible moment for me, I love premieres :D), and now it's time to show you some new surprises (yes, again 🙂 ). I just want to mention that I am constantly surprised how amazing the Witcher community is, your support motivates me and is really the main reason to continue my adventure with the Wicher 3, just a big thank you! As you can see, I'm currently working on the next version of HDRP (called currently NextGen), but I'm also waiting for a response from CDPR regarding possible cooperation (or something) about The Witcher 3 for new consoles and PC upgrade, so we'll see what happens in the future. Also I have plans for Cyberpunk in the future (Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project maybe? 🙂 ), it's a really outstanding looking game, but I found some poor quality assets, so I can make them "high quality"
The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project latest version can be download from Nexus Mods. A release date for the NextGen version has yet to be confirmed.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter