Resident Evil 2 Remake New HD Texture Pack Introduces Over 100 High-Quality Textures

A new Resident Evil 2 Remake HD Texture Pack has been shared online, introducing over a hundred great-looking high-quality textures to the game.

The new texture pack includes both Resident Evil 3 assets as well as handmade textures in 1K-4K resolution. You can check out some comparison images below.

This texture pack overhauls over 100 textures with higher resolution textures (1K - 4K) from Resident Evil 3 Remake. A few convenient store textures were handmade. These textures greatly improves signs, posters, decals, props, etc. Highly recommended for VR! Resident Evil 2 Remake HD Texture Pack Installation：

1. Install Fluffy Manager 5000.

2. Download this mod.

3. Launch Fluffy Manager and drag and drop the .rar file into the application.

4. Refresh the mod list.

5. Activate this mod and select "Launch Game". Once the HD textures have been installed via Fluffy Manager, RE2 can be launched directly from Steam and the HD textures will continue to work just fine.









You can download the new HD Texture Pack from Nexus Mods.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game by reading Nate's review.