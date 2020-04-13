The Stunning Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots Available at a Hefty Discount – Get it Here

If you're an avid media consumer, you might want to invest in new wireless earbuds. If you're looking for a good option, be sure to check out our discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots. The two are available at an amazing discount for a limited time so be sure to get it while it lasts.

Get the Best Discount on Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots for a Limited Time

As mentioned earlier, the discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots is available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. So order your share as soon as you can.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2

Starting off with the design of the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 offers a compact design that's comfortable and snugs in your ear perfectly. It is one of the best wireless earbuds that you can buy for its price. In addition, the sound quality is amazing as well. Here's what you will be getting:

Main Features:

- A high-res audio headset with true wireless design

- Supports LHDC Bluetooth decoding. Comparing to the Bluetooth SBC audio format, LHDC allows more than 3 times the data transmitted and also provides the most realistic and high definition wireless audio

- Semi-in-ear design, no worry about allergy, comfortable and lightweight

- 14.2mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. The bass is rich and full, and the treble is clear and sharpallergy

- Also provides dual-microphone with noise reduction, making the call clearer.

The Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is available at a 20 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $52.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Redmi AirDots

Redmi AirDots is the cheapest option we have today and having tried it for some time, the pair boasts a great sound and build quality. Check out the main features below:

Main Features:

• The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

•Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction:

• when material and setting are the same, the larger the size of the speaker unit, the better of the low frequency

• The Redmi AirDots are equipped with a 7.2 mm sound unit, which has a low frequency dip and a medium to high frequency.

Other than the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2, the Redmi AirDots is available at a 59 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $17.89. Head over to this link to get it.

Be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can ahead of the expiration. Also, check out the discount on the Xiaomi 33-inch TV soundbar available at just $75.99.