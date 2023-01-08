The Settlers: New Allies System Requirements Revealed by Ubisoft

The Settlers: New Allies is finally about to be launched on PC, following an impressive string of delays. The real-time strategy/city building game was first checked out by Rosh Kelly in a Gamescom 2018 preview and subsequently made it into our most anticipated strategy list for 2019 because that's when it was scheduled to be released.
Obviously, that didn't happen. Weirdly enough, Ubisoft announced a new March date in January 2022, only to change their minds the following month and delay The Settlers: New Allies indefinitely. By this point, fans of the franchise had likely lost all hope, but in late November, Ubisoft said the game would be released on February 17th.
Now we've got a little confirmation that's actually coming true via the game's official system requirements, available through the Epic Games Store page.
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 | Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 950 | Radeon 550
- DirectX: Version 11
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 | Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 970 | RX 470
- DirectX: Version 11
Logins
- Requires Ubisoft account
Languages Supported
- FULL (Audio + Menus + Subtitles): English, French, German
- PARTIAL (Menus + Subtitles): English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Czech, Polish, Russian, Portuguese (Brazilian), Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese
The Settlers: New Allies is also in development for Amazon Luna, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.
- Fully reimagined from the ground up, with stunning graphics and detailed animations.
- Choose among three factions: the Elari, the Maru, and the Jorn. Each has a unique look, playstyle, and background story.
- Experience a story-driven campaign set in the world of The Settlers, or go for the special Hardcore mode and its additional challenges.
- Play online with up to eight players in thrilling skirmish battles against other players or AI for long-lasting fun.
