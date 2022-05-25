The Quarry PC Requirements Revealed; NVIDIA RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 With Ryzen 7-3800XT/ i9-10900K Recommended

Supermassive Games has revealed both the minimum and recommended The Quarry PC requirements.

In order to be able to run this new cinematic horror title, PC players will need at least an AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 CPU combined with an NVIDIA GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470 GPU (or equivalent). 50GB of free space is required to install the game.

The Quarry Director Promises 186 Endings and “Massively Varied” Stories

Supermassive recommends an NVIDIA RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 GPU alongside an AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT/Intel i9-10900K CPU to enjoy this title to the fullest. Down below you’ll find the official specs, as provided by the developer.

The Quarry Official PC System Requirements MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8350 \ Intel i5-3570

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470

Storage: 50 GB available space RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT \ Intel i9-10900K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 50 GB available space

The Quarry launches next month on June 10th for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Be sure to read our "all you need to know" page about this upcoming title.